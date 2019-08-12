A great spot for vegan cuisine in Salt Lake City

If you’re searching for healthy, organic, vegan cuisine, look no further than Zest. They’ve made their mark in SLC as a plant-based, gluten-free, soy-free restaurant offering mouth-watering flavors to spare.

Deena Marie sat down with owner Casey Staker to discuss both the new brunch menu, and classic dinner dishes.

Brunch is now served seven days a week, from 10 am until 4 pm. Chickpea pancakes, vegan omelettes, and tai flatbread can all be found on the menu. Stuffed plobano pepper, creamy lentil dish, hello dahley! are favorite staples for dinner.

Zest boasts an innovative bar, using fresh ingredients from the kitchen to make their popular signature cocktails such as the adulting, and straw bubbly. There are also cold press juices, and refreshing summer smoothies, offering something for everyone.

A 21 and over establishment, visit Zest at 275 south 200 west in SLC, and peruse the menu at zestslc.com