- On Good Things Utah this morning – Yes, we’re talking about The Golden Girls this morning. The classic ’80s sitcom centered around the lives of a bunch of feisty senior citizens living together in gloriously-tacky Miami. From relationship drama to family fall-outs, divorces to bad dates, Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and (fan-favorite spitfire) Sophia had each other’s backs through thick and thin. Cue theme song and a full-throated rendition of “thank you for being a friend.” Since going off the air, our beloved Golden Girls have become their very own cottage industry, with pictures books, shot glasses, Granny panties, and action figures, and now, lo and behold, the culinary gods have smiled upon us with a Golden Girls-themed restaurant. Events company Bucket Listers, which launched TV-themed restaurants that tipped their hats to “Saved By The Bell” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” set their sights set on opening an octogenarian-inspired eatery with some pretty delectable options.
- Plus, let’s talk organization. First lady Jill Biden gets things done by delegating. In a new interview with Real Simple, Biden, 71, shared how she uses Post-it notes to divvy up tasks. “It started because the Bidens are a big family, and we have a lot of gatherings. And they would all say, ‘What can I do to help?'” she told the magazine’s September issue. “And by the time you’ve explained, ‘You get the salad bowl out, it’s in this cupboard, here are the utensils, etc.’ I thought, ‘There’s got to be an easier way.'” That’s when Biden, an English professor, had the idea to write out clear instructions. “I do Post-it notes, like ‘Fill the glasses with ice,’ ‘Light the candles,'” and I put them on the cabinet above my kitchen counter,” she said. “Then I put out the salad bowl with the tomatoes or the lemons or whatever needs to be cut, and everything is set up so when somebody comes in, they do what they want to do.”
- And boost your mood without spending money or even very much time. Here’s a sad statistic: 45% of people say they haven’t felt true happiness for more than two years, according to a June Oracle report that surveyed more than 12,000 people. Perhaps worse, 25% say they don’t know, or have forgotten, what it means to feel truly happy. While money can’t buy happiness (though it does help), spending just a few minutes of your day on one thing actually can make you happier right now, and into the future. And no, it doesn’t involve a meditation app or buying anything. A common misconception about happiness is that it’s fixed and we can’t change it. In reality, at least part of it is within your control. Sure, your circumstances (your job and your material possessions) matter, but not as much as you may think. Several science-backed methods can help you boost your own feelings of contentment. (If you have clinical anxiety or depression, these aren’t a replacement for professional help, though research suggests they can be a beneficial supplement.) Here’s one of the easiest ways to make yourself happier in just a few minutes a day. Write down 3 things you’re grateful for!
At the end of the show – Applebee's has definitely got something saucy for ya. In celebration of National Chicken Wing Day and National Lipstick Day, the restaurant chain has launched lip glosses, in collaboration with Winky Lux, in flavors inspired by Applebee's wing sauces. And they guarantee everyone will want to taste your face. The brands introduce Saucy Gloss: four bold, high shine lip glosses with the essence of popular Applebee's wing sauces. Choose one of the flavors below or get the 4 piece combo retailing at $65 — because why taste like a snack when you can be a whole meal?