A Georgia town brings everyone together with one sign

- On Good Things Utah today – With our hosts practicing social distancing, Reagan sends in a message from her home in Park City. Plus, one town in Georgia lifts spirits with simple words on a sign, and the positive energy is catching on. And did you know it’s the Great American Takeout Day? We’ll tell you how you can support your local restaurants from home. And finally, stylists are getting creative with hairstyles during social distancing – you have to see this video that has now gone viral.
- Plus, what you can do today – Reagan steps outside and shows us how to start a running program from home if you are a beginner.
- And at the end of the show, a visual that will show you just how important it is to wash your hands with soap. Your kids can actually try this fun test at home too! Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of GTU.