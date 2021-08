Our food truck frenzy week continues as we welcomed Amkha Misky, a Peruvian cuisine food truck, onto our show. We enjoyed speaking with David Yang, co-owner, as he explained the hard work and delicious food that goes into making this business a success.

Peruvian food, according to Yang, is a fusion of cultures. Amkha Misky will everyone wanting more!

