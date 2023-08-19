SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The veteran storyteller behind Jessop’s Journal on ABC4 has a new way to share your story with others. Doug Jessop always says everyone has a story and those stories have power. Jessop shares those stories each week on his 30-minute TV show – Jessop’s Journal – a collection of powerful, positive and inspirational stories and music.
Now, Jessop introduces Family Heritage Stories, a new and creative way to preserve and tell your own story. Record interesting, important aspects of your life or the life of a cherished loved one.
Visit FamilyHeritageStories.com for more information.
Watch Jessop’s Journal Sundays at 10am on ABC4 Utah.
Sponsored by Jessop’s Journal.