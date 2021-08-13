A fun ballooning event not far from Salt Lake City

Don’t miss Sandy’s annual hot air balloon festival!

Enjoy early morning launches, plus crafts and balloons on Saturday morning during the launch. Saturday evening there will be a concert, hot air balloon glow, and the Annual Balloon Fest 5K race. Visitors will get a chance to work hands-on with the pilots as they prep the balloons for launch.

They always need some extra helpers each morning, show up early and get hands-on experience. Sandy Parks and Recreation will have a tent for Balloon Fun Saturday morning only: crafts and free helium balloons!

Event Details

Friday & Saturday, August 13 & 14 at sunrise. Storm Mountain Park – 1000 E. 11400 S.

Glow: Saturday, August 14 at 7-11 p.m. City Promenade – 10000 S. Centennial Parkway

2nd Annual Balloon Fest 5K Saturday, August 14 at 9 p.m.

Find out more at 2021 Sandy Balloon Festival.