- It was all fun and games for the special Halloween edition of Good Things Utah. Our friend Jackson Carter, from Nightcat True Crime Walking Tours, joined us this morning to catch us up on all things Halloween pop culture trivia. So which Mario character/host knows the most? We hope you tune in with us to find out:
- What is America’s most popular Halloween candy?
- Answer: Reese’s Cups
- How many colors are part of the M&M’s bag?
- Answer: 6
- What is the most popular costume across the country this year?
- Answer: Barbie
- What was the original purpose for bobbing for apples?
- Answer: To find a suitor
- Tune in with us for more fun trivia on the special edition GTU Halloween show!
A friendly trivia game of Halloween pop culture
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
