Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – You don’t need to be a foodie to know what good food is; you just need to know that your tummy is happy with every bite you take. That is exactly what Marmalade Brunch House offers, good food and a lot of it! Chris and Nelson Madrill, Owners and Chefs of the brunch restaurant, were in the kitchen today to share a coveted lemon curd recipe that will take your summer pancakes to the next level.

Lemon Curd Dressing Recipe:

Ingredients:

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup sugar

1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

Zest of three lemons

10 separated egg yolks



Instructions:

Bring the lemon juice, zest, butter, and ½ cup of sugar to a simmer in a small saucepan. Emulsify the egg yolks and remaining sugar into the simmered liquid. Leave on low to medium heat, stirring constantly to thicken. Strain the liquid of the zest and serve. Top buttermilk pancake with blueberry compote, lemon curd, and powdered sugar sprinkled on top.

Click here to see more of the delicious menu options Marmalade Brunch House offers and follow them on social media @marmalade.brunchhouse. Be sure to stop by their one-of-a-kind, easy-on-the-eye restaurant at 535 N 300 W H-104, Salt Lake City, UT 84103.