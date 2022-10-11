Jazmin Martinez, owner and general manager of F45 Training was in studio to tell us about the local health and fitness market at their studio Thursday, October 13th from 8 am – 6 pm. Free for all who attend, they’ll be raffling a free month as well as a lot of other prizes!

Get a free week of training at F45 when you attend the market. Text “Health Market” to 801-513-3903 to redeem a free week if you cannot attend.

F45 is specifically designed to provide a functional full-body workout while improving energy levels, metabolic rate, strength, and endurance. A global fitness community specializing in innovative, high intensity group workouts that are fast, fun and proven to get rapid results for members.

Online: https://f45training.com/jordanlanding/trial/ IG: @f45_training_jordanlanding

TikTok: @f45_jordanlanding