- If you love art we have the event for you! It’s coming up in January and it’s aptly named, ‘Januarty’. We sat down this morning with event organizer Ryan Sagers and animator and artist Thomas Estrada who will be there at the event coming up on January 20th.
- Sagers says it’s a community event all about art, and specifically local artists. They will have artists that have worked in the industry, on major motion pictures, and artists that are a huge hit with the whole family. Plus, creators in other media like 3D printers that will make their own sculpts.
- The event is family-friendly and free to attend. There will be face painters, panels and other activities for both casual attendees and artists hoping to improve their talent and learn tips and tricks from the experts! There is also an art contest that is free to enter. The winner will have the opportunity to paint a mural on the mall. Submissions open up on December 22- January 12 with voting happening on January 13th-19th. There will also be a cosplay contest with judges from the FanX Hall of Fame.
- And to top it all off, The Prince of Egypt will be showing in the adjoining Megaplex theater! It’s the 25th anniversary of the film and guests will have the opportunity to watch with Thomas Estrada who worked on Moses in the movie. Januarty is asking for a donation to Primary Children’s Hospital of $10 or more per ticket to attend.
- Join in all the family fun at Valley Fair Mall on Saturday January 20, 2024 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. For more information visit: www.shopvalleyfairmall.com
A free family friendly art event at Valley Fair Mall
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now