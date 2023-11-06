Catina Struble, Senior Development Manager at the American Cancer Society along with Roger Prows, Showrunner at Wasatch Comic Con tells us about a free comic con and toy fair coming to Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City!

The goal is to spread the love of pop culture to people and make it as accessible as possible as a free show. There will be creators from Disney, Marvel, DC comics, Image comics, and many independent and small publisher works meeting and signing for free, offering art prints and sketches. Plus lots of great vendors of comics, toys, art, and fun nerdy products, and free to attend.

This opportunity helps raise funds that directly support breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings, free lodging programs, and much more. Comic Curing Cancer, or C3, will have a booth at Wasatch Con where you can drop off pantry donations for Hope Lodge and receive a free comic, make donations, enter into opportunity drawings, purchase exclusive books, and artwork with all the money going to the American Cancer Society.

Friday, November 10th from 2 – 8 pm and Saturday, November 11th from 10 am – 7 pm

For more info, hop online at wasatchcon.com