A former super model says “older is sexy” and how to let go of stress

- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 – Happy Birthday to our own Nicea DeGering! And speaking of getting older, model Paulina Porizkova is proudly at the center of Laura Geller Beauty’s latest beauty campaign. The 56-year-old former supermodel, actress and author is seen at the beginning of a short film produced by the cosmetics brand poolside wearing a black two-piece bikini. “Mature, advanced, middle-aged,” she says at the beginning of the clip. “Let’s just say it, I am getting older. And what’s wrong with that?” Porizkova questions. She later confidently states, “Older is sexy.” Throughout the rest of the campaign video, she’s seen as an experienced corporate boss as well as a strong powerful workout enthusiast. “Sure I’m getting older. And I’m the best I’ve ever been,” Porizkova says toward the end of the film.
- Plus, in the run-up to marriage, many couples, particularly those of a more progressive bent, will encounter a problem: What is to be done about the last name? Some have attempted work-arounds: the Smiths and Taylors who have become Smith-Taylors, Taylor-Smiths, or—more creative—Smilors. But there just isn’t always a good, fair option. (While many straight couples fall back on the option of a woman taking her husband’s last name, same-sex couples have no analogous default.) To read more click here: https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2018/07/why-dont-more-men-take-their-wives-last-names/565898/
- And letting go is a very popular topic. Just Google those two words and there are untold articles on letting go—of stress, personal baggage, toxic relationships, negative thoughts, bad behavior—and the list goes on. Often the Buddha is mentioned in these missives. Generally speaking, “letting go” refers to letting go of attachment to all of the above. We do get attached. But I have come to the conclusion that the hardest attachment of all to let go of is the attachment to stuff, and to buying stuff. This is the time of year when we are encouraged to buy more and more stuff to get attached too. And it seems no amount of meditation and spiritual awareness can offset the heavy bombardment of advertising we are all subjected to. How do we let go of the habit of buying more stuff for people and ourselves, in a world with too much stuff already? To read more click here: https://www.elephantjournal.com/2015/12/how-give-gifts-without-buying-stuff/
