A former Miss USA remembers Cheslie Kryst, dead at age 30

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – The family of Cheslie Kryst have confirmed that the Extra correspondent and former Miss USA has died. She was 30 years old. “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” Kryst’s family said in a statement shared by Extra. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.” Extra posted its own tribute to Kryst, who had served as a correspondent since 2019, earning two Daytime Emmy nominations. “Our hearts are broken,” a statement posted to the entertainment show’s Instagram account read. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.” Our former host Gretchen Jensen who was also a former Miss USA, joins us this morning to remember her friend Cheslie.
- Plus, when it comes to shame there are so many conflicting emotions. Some call it low self-esteem, call it shame, call it lack of self-love. Whatever it is, it is powerful. It is addictive. And it is kind of a nightmare. My intention for 2022 is more acceptance, less shame. I am exhausted from all the shame, the poor self-talk, the bullying of myself. I am tired of shoving myself into lockers. My Big Self loves myself, thinks I’m pretty awesome, admires my intentions and actions to be kind, gentle, and my practicing the Platinum Rule: treating others as they would like to be treated. To read more of this article click here: https://psychcentral.com/health/common-patterns-of-low-self-esteem
- At the end of the show – And the award for longest TV show title goes to … the show that everybody was watching over the weekend! Kristen Bell is returning to television screens in Netflix’s newest miniseries “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.” The series debuted on Friday, Jan. 28, and has been getting buzz across social media from first-time binge-watchers leaving many people — us included — very confused. We jump into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.