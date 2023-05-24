Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Discover all the best places to get some grub or satisfy your sweet tooth with Seeking Good Things. Courtney Otis is a certified foodie and she swung into the studio to give us some hot tips on good food from three different women owned businesses around Utah.

Otis brought in some mouth watering pizzas from Fat Daddy’s Pizzeria. This pizzeria opened in 2009 in Provo, UT and now has a second location in Orem, UT. Owned by Janine Coop, Fat Daddy’s Pizzeria offers New York Style pizza and even has pizza making classes that will teach you how to toss pizzas like a pro!

Batch Baked Goods was also featured with their delectable pastries. This bakery is located in Riverton, UT and serves up an assortment of cookies and cinnamon rolls. Batch Baked Goods is owned by Abby and Ree and they change up their menus often to keep the fresh flavors coming.

The last foodie favorite that Otis shared with us was just in time for summer! Liv Pure Acai started as a food truck in 2018 and they have now recently opened up a brick and mortar store this year in Holladay, UT. The owner and founder, Kari Jones, wanted to introduce healthy food like acai to Utah. Liv Pure Acai’s mantra is “feel good” and it is supported by the South American super fruit acai and all its benefits.

Want more foodie recommendations? Find Courtney Otis on Instagram and TikTok.