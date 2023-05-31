Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Grab a plate and give back to a worthy cause with this upcoming event right here in Utah. Allison Froh, a Front of House Manager at Stanza Italian Bistro & Wine Bar, and Mike Aguilar, a Planned Parenthood Board Member, both joined us in the studio today to share about their upcoming event.

Froh and Aguilar are Board Members with Food Fight. Food Fight is an event that was created by Evan Francois of Saltd Catering Co. and Miss Greis of Publik Coffee in response to the overturn of Roe v Wade. This year will be their second event held on June 11th, 2023 on West Temple in Salt Lake City from 6:00P.M. – 9:00P.M.

Food Fight will have twenty-five different culinary vendors that are donating one dish per restaurant for a fun gathering of music, food, and local beer and spirits. There will be a $25 entry fee and all goods, staff and time are donated by the vendors and volunteers where 100% of the proceeds are directly donated to Planned Parenthood and the Utah Abortion Fund.

Local restaurants that will be there are Takashi, Urban Hill, Current, Central 9th Market, Fillings & Emulsions, Nomad East, The Rose and so many more! Their goal is to raise $100,000 to donate directly to Planned Parenthood and the Utah Abortion Fund.

For more, visit FoodFightSLC, Instagram, Eventbrite, or Donate.