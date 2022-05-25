- On Good Things Utah this morning – We start with the news that has rocked and saddened the country. At least 19 children and two teachers were killed Tuesday when a gunman opened fire in a Texas elementary school, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The suspected shooter, who might have had a handgun and a rifle, was also killed when law enforcement confronted him at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 83 miles west of San Antonio, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference. “It is believed that he abandoned his vehicle, then entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle,” Abbott said. “He shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” the governor said before additional deaths were confirmed.
- Plus, parenting advice for moms and dads this morning. Here are 9 lessons to teach your kids now —so they can make good decisions when they’re older:
- How to find focus.
- Today’s distractions are everywhere. Social media can be persuasive and vicious. Encourage your kids to focus on what they would like to do next in life, not on what others tell them to do.
- How to find perspective.
- Many kids I have spoken with see the world through a narrow lens — their own. Teach your kids to see another person’s point of view, come up with multiple solutions to a problem, and walk in another person’s shoes.
- Creative communication.
- I write about communications and creativity at work often because I think it’s the most important business skill. Help your child through any stress of speaking their mind and truth by sitting and listening to them without judgment. Have them do the same for their peers.
- Finally, a Miami flight attendant has shocked the internet with an explosive claim. She says you should “AVOID” aeroplane toilet paper and instead opt for the tissues. She says that this is because of an issue that occurs during turbulence… Miami based flight attendant @flightbae.b has surprised everyone, creating a viral video on TikTok which has now spilt over into the tabloids. Though many “never touch this item on a plane” videos are a bit of a stretch, or a bit hypochondriac sounding, this one really takes the cake! Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 1.
A flight attendant says you should never use this item on an airplane
