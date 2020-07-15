A five year old sums up how we all feel about COVID-19

Of course, those ploys don't work now; everyone knows I have nowhere to be in the morning, and I don't want anyone to worry that my headache is a coronavirus symptom. Even trusting that the company was properly vetted and that they are starved for face-to-face socializing, Miss Manners sympathizes with you.

But you should not have been making excuses. As a guest, you are supposed to make the first signs of leaving, and should merely say how much you enjoyed yourself and that you look forward to seeing everyone again. And then you leave. But you seem to be the host, virtual or actual, and under no circumstances are hosts supposed to cite their own need to clear the house. Fortunately, they are allowed to worry about the well-being of the guests.