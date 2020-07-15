A five year old sums up how we all feel about COVID-19

- On Good Things Utah today – We now know a little more about what Dancing With The Stars is going to look like when it comes back this fall. Supermodel Tyra Banks will be the host and executive producer of the hit ABC show. Banks says she plans to ‘shake up’ the ballroom. Plus, what do beautiful women in their late 40’s like Tyra Banks and Padma Lakshmi do to stay in shape? The ladies are sharing their exercise and eating tips with us this morning.
- And the little Arizona girl that pretty much summed up the way we are all feeling about the pandemic at this point. Blake cried that “nothing is fun anymore”. We hear you Blake! You have to see her tear filled rant to her mom and dad.
- And cleaning out that junk drawer… Pinterest has the best place to start. We have tips if you are ready to tackle that over-packed space today!