MIDVALE, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Felicia “Chef Fee” Hanson, owner of Sweet Hazel & Co., came to the GTU studio to whip up some heavenly goodness. A decadent breakfast burrito! The best part is it is glute- free and totally vegan so most people can enjoy.

Hanson founded Sweet Hazel & Co. and named the business after her beloved animal companion, Hazel. Having a love for animals is what helped Hanson become a vegan and open an amazing restaurant and treat shop. Sweet Hazel is determined to have allergen friendly treats so there is an option for everyone. Everything at Sweet Hazel is vegan, which makes it entirely dairy-free and egg-free, which are two of the most common allergens. They also carry several gluten-free, sugar-free, nut-free, peanut-free and soy-free options. Mention GTU to get 10% off your next purchase. Sweet Hazel & Co. is located at 282 W 7200 S, Midvale, UT 84047.