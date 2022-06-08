- On GTU this morning – A preteen girl’s “addictive” use of Instagram resulted in an eating disorder, self-harm and thoughts of suicide over several years, according to a lawsuit against the platform’s parent company, Meta. The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California late Monday, heavily cites the Facebook Papers, a trove of internal Meta research documents leaked last fall that revealed that the tech giant knew Instagram was worsening body-image and other mental-health issues among teenage girls in particular. The case was filed on behalf of Alexis Spence, who was able to create her first Instagram account at the age of 11 without her parents’ knowledge and in violation of the platform’s minimum age requirement of 13. The complaint alleges that Instagram’s artificial intelligence engine almost immediately steered the then-fifth grader into an echo chamber of content glorifying anorexia and self-cutting, and systematically fostered her addiction to using the app. The lawsuit was filed by the Social Media Victims Law Center, a Seattle-based group that advocates for families of teens harmed online.
If you want to be there for someone but don't know how, an author says ask this question: Recently I've been trying to curb my habit of giving unsolicited advice. I only do it when something is presented as an issue (versus just telling a contented person they're doing life wrong). Still, it's not helpful and I'm actively trying to quit. As part of this endeavor, I listened to this episode of Brené Brown's Dare to Lead podcast called "The Advice Trap and Staying Curious a Little Longer." It's an interesting discussion and I was gratified to learn Brené also struggles with the compulsion to give advice. I loved her joking rebuttal: "But what if you're really, really good at it?" Touché.
In the most recent episode of the comedian's podcast, Dear Chelsea, Handler speaks openly with Nikki Glazer about her thoughts on J.Lo's skin routine. "I see a lot of J.Lo on my feed," Handler said. "I wonder if that's everybody. Is J.Lo the most preeminent person in our lifetime?" "I also know she's up to some tricks she doesn't admit, so I know that. Obviously. She's 50-something and does not have a wrinkle," the comedian said, later explaining that, for most people at least, it's natural for one's skin to change. "Around 40-ish you start to go, 'Is my skin thinning on my body?' Like, I have to lubricate when I wake up, go to bed." "I have no problem gazing," she added of Lopez's body. "It's so easy to watch her. Her face, her ass, her legs. You're just like, 'What the <blank> is going on with your genes?'"
Dad Scott Brazelton gets an unlimited number of brownie points for this. He built his 3 year old son West his own backyard roller coaster. He wanted it to look just like the plane his dad flies at work.