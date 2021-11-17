A DWTS pro says his partner was eliminated because of her age

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Derek Hough is being forced to take a break from judging Dancing With the Stars, after revealing Tuesday on social media that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID,” he said in a video. “I just found out, and I feel OK. I feel strong. I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I’m currently in quarantine. I’ll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what’s going on, but I just want to send a lot of love out there to all. Stay safe.”
- And speaking of Dancing With The Stars, pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev can’t wrap his head around why “Dancing With the Stars” viewers won’t “get behind” cheering on an older celebrity to the finals. The pro addressed his beef with the show’s “core audience” moments after he and his celebrity partner Melora Hardin, who is 54, were eliminated Monday night. “The one thing that I felt really sad about … I don’t think there’s been, for the past I don’t know how many seasons, a person of that age make it this far,” Chigvintsev told Page Six and other reporters in a post-show presser.
- But listen to this: there are seven things only women in their 40s and 50s know! With age comes wisdom, like these important life lessons. Let’s not sugarcoat it: It’s not exactly super fun thinking about crow’s feet and a sagging chin, let alone painful sex and hot flashes. But just because it seems inevitable that our bodies may not look or feel the same as they did in our 20s doesn’t mean these life changes should be accompanied with a huge dose of doom and gloom. Instead, why not consider that you’re only getting better with age? Still having a hard time reframing your perspective? Reagan says your best days are ahead.
- Finally, while working eight-hour shifts vaccinating people for COVID, total strangers invited Laura England Weiss to their weddings. They were emotional about how the vaccine would change their lives and grateful to Weiss and the other nurses there to help. Last February, when mass vaccination clinics were underway in Boulder County, Colorado, Weiss was part of a team vaccinating up to 1,000 people a day. The whole experience, from the people waiting in cars for hours, often in cold and snowy weather, to the logistical effort of her colleagues to make it all happen, was uplifting for her. “It was so beautiful and inspiring,” says Weiss. They were emotions in stark contrast to how Weiss felt during the summer of 2020 when the number of American deaths to COVID felt unfathomable. In recognition of those lives lost, Weiss began stringing ten thousand tiny paper flags together. Each flag displayed on a Boulder kiosk represented 20 of the 200,000 lives lost to the virus. “That was very sobering,” says Weiss, who had worked as a nurse for 31 years before retiring in 2017. “These lives were more than statistics.” Hoping to prevent more loss, Weiss decided to return to nursing last February, where she was inspired by the vaccine clinics to create a new, more hopeful piece of art. Tune in to see what she created and more Hot Topics this morning on GTU Hour 2.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter