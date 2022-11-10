SALT LAKE, UT – The holidays are full of lights and with daylight saving it getting darker sooner and what better way to kick off your season and enjoy the night than watching a light drone show. This show is called ILLUMINATE it’s Salt Lake City’s first Light Art and Creative Tech Festival. We were joined by Derek Dyer from Utah Arts Alliance and Jesse Stone from Open Sky Productions to give us more information about this fun event. It is a free 2-day community event that celebrates creative technology. It will include live entertainment, indoor activities, food trucks and loads of art pieces that incorporate light and technology.

