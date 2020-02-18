A dream community for those 55 years and better

If you are 55 years of age and better, wanting to scale down but not slow down, Spring House Village in Daybreak is designed perfectly for you. Picture resort-style living all year round with a clubhouse that offers a country club-style experience.

Inside, you’ll find a golf simulator, state of the art kitchen for parties and cooking classes, a fitness room for yoga, pilates, and even free weights. Outside, a giant chess set, swimming pool, a pickleball court, bocce ball and more await. If you’d like some guidance to show you the ropes at Spring House, their very own lifestyle director is on location to help!

With the main level living often preferred at Spring House Village, your home can still be customized to fit your needs perfectly. Ceilings are high, windows are large, and the stunning homes feel both cozy and spacious.

Two new floor plans are being unveiled this week! Come and take a tour for yourself on Saturday, February 22 from 11 – 1 pm. The presentation starts at 11:30, food and giveaways throughout.

SpringHouse Village is located at 11614 South Holly Springs Drive in South Jordan’s Daybreak.

This story contains sponsored content.