- Husband and wife team Amanda and Scott have created a Christmas paradise in Draper! They took Nicea inside their store, La Petite Maison, which has been completely transformed for the holidays. The outside is picture worthy and the inside is filled with gift ideas from beautiful ornaments, to whimsical gifts and here’s the best part – you will be instantly transported to the shops of Europe with antiques, home decor and treats.
- The location was built in 1938 and Amanda and Scott fell in love with it when they purchased it 10 years ago. Three years they decided to fulfill their dream of starting a shop and now Amanda says she “loves the home, loves the business and just loves it all.” She invites everyone to walk inside and grab last minute gifts for someone on your list or just something special for yourself.
- There is a paper bar that is a unique take on gifting with all kinds of French items from books, to journals to cookbooks. La Petite Maison also has tradition ornaments but also specializes in pieces you can’t find anywhere else. If you want to hang a slice of brie or a stick of butter on your tree – they have you covered!
- Don’t forget the candles and candlesticks, and here is the best part, it’s all affordable! She says they do their best to keep their prices low so there is something at every price range and an item for every budget.
- Don’t travel to the North Pole for great gifting, head to Draper. For more information on La Petite Maison visit shoplpma.com or the store location:
- La Petite Maison
- 915 E 12600 S
- Draper Utah
A Draper shop that looks just like a gingerbread house
by: Nicea DeGering
