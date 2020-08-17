A double dose of Safe the Faves with Joe’s Cafe & Silver Fork Lodge

It’s a double dose of Save the Faves, Joe’s Café and Silver Fork Lodge filled our studio with deliciousness! Take a look, and visit both of these wonderful local restaurants.

Joe’s Café in Orem is a delicious must-try! We sampled their tasty biscuits and gravy with sweet grits, silver dollar pancakes, their club sandwich, and Joe’s Burger!

Joe’s Café has been in Orem for 12 years! Pre-COVID, Joe loved to take pictures with all his customers, and make meals personable. Joe says “You show up and I’ll show out! Make sure you bring a big appetite, cause I thrive on southern comfort food.”

Stop in at Joe’s Cafe Thursday-Saturday from 8 am – 2 pm for patio dining, take out, and delivery. You can order at Joe’s Café, call 801-607-5377, or order online.

Joe’s Café is located at 1126 S State St, Orem, UT 84058 (Across from University Mall) at Joescafeorem.com on IG at @joescafeorem

Located in big cottonwood canyon, Silver Fork Lodge is truly a destination restaurant! This stunning spot used to be an old general store in the 1800’s, and is a beloved local gem. They’ve recently launched their food truck, Silver Spoon! You can’t miss it, parked right out front of Silver Fork Lodge, the perfect excuse to get a snack while you wait for your table, or swing by and grab a treat to munch on your drive or hike up the canyon!

Today we sampled some of the most popular items on the menu. The benedict salad with hollandaise sauce, St. Louis Rib with their famous BBQ sauce, the classic reuben sandwich with corn beef brisket, their bison burger, a canyon pepper steak, and German frank!

Is your mouth watering yet? Stop in and have the Silver Fork Lodge experience for yourself at 11332 Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Brighton, UT 84121 and peruse the menu at www.silverforklodge.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.





