A Doll’s House Part 2 at Salt Lake Acting Company

“A Doll’s House Part 2” has been the number one most produced new play in the United States since it’s Broadway debut in 2017, and you can catch it onstage at Salt Lake Acting Company now through March 8th!

This new and timely piece by playwright Lucas Hnath picks up fifteen years after the classic “A Dolls House” by Henrik Ibsen ends. In the first, Nora famously walks out on her husband and children with, “the door slam heard round the world.” Part 2 begins with her knock at the same door, a decade and a half later.

The talented cast deliver a powerhouse 90 minute exploration of marriage, and how women’s roles have, or haven’t, changed in the 141 years since the original. Audiences will find the story both relatable and visceral. You don’t have to be familiar with the first Doll’s house to know what’s happening and be sucked right in.

The cast includes Stacey Jenson, Paul Mulder, Rachael Merlot, Annette Wright, and is directed by Nancy Borgenicht.

For tickets and details, visit saltlakeactingcompany.org