A dive into Ginger Zee’s new book

ABC’s Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee just released a new book. Surae joins her live to discuss her journey of self-discovery.

Zee explains that she originally did not see herself as an author, but after her publishing her first book and seeing how she was able to connect with her audience, she knew she had to continue sharing.

She dives into the trauma she has experienced and hopes that her book will shine a light on these topics so that they don’t happen again in the future. She talks about the importance of processing your trauma and healing from it.

A Little Closer to Home: How I Found The Calm After the Storm is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. You can also follow Ginger Zee on Instagram @ginger_zee