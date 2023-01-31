SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Pioneer Theatre Company, renowned for its cutting-edge productions, is presenting a world premiere play that explores the complexities of identity, borders, and humanity. “A Distinct Society” is set in a small library on the border of Vermont and Quebec and takes place in November 2017, when the former President Trump’s executive order went into effect.

For Corey Jones, “A Distinct Society” is a departure from his previous roles. Some viewers may recognize him from the national tour of “Book of Mormon”. Vaneh Assadourian, on the other hand, is known as the “audiobook narrating queen” and brings her passion and talent to the stage. Both Corey and Vaneh are based in Los Angeles and are excited to be performing for the first time at Pioneer Theatre Company in Utah.

“A Distinct Society” opens a window into the lives of those affected by border policies and invites us to consider the human cost of these policies. It is a play that will leave a lasting impression on its audience, long after the curtain call.

The play runs from January 28th to February 11th, and tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling 801-581-6961. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the magic of live theatre and explore the complexities of the world we live in.