A dinnertime hack one mom says really works and the sweet sounds of a local barbershop quartet

Whether you are ready to acquire your next home today or if you are simply just window shopping to see what is out there, this home is well worth your time.

Yoshi Shiraki is showing off this custom and contemporary designed masterpiece near Ensign Park in Salt Lake City. It's available for sale and it won't last long. This kind of house comes around only once in a handful of years. You'll have to pick up your jaw after staring at these valley views. This home just underwent a complete renovation and to say 'custom' is just an understatement. Imagine hanging out in your very own 900+ sq ft massive in-home with a 7.2 surround sound home theater and a giant master bathtub in a spa-like master bathroom.