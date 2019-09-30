A delicious twist on salsa

Shauna Havey, our favorite cooking mom, put a tasty twist on salsa. She made a delicious spicy cranberry & cream cheese salsa for us, and our only complaint is that she didn’t leave us more.

Ingredients:

3 green onions

1 fresh jalapeño

1/2 Cup fresh cilantro

1 lime

2 tablespoons orange juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 heaping half cup granulated sugar

1 twelve ounce bag frozen cranberries, thawed

1 ounce container whipped cream cheese

1 ten ounce bag tortilla chips scoop

zest from one orange

Preparation:

Cut bottoms off two of the green onions, cut into large pieces and place into a food processor (set third green onion aside for garnish)

Remove top, ribs, and seeds from jalapeño and add it to the food processor.

Add the cilantro, the juice from the lime, orange juice, salt, cumin, and sugar to the food processor. Pulse until mixture is combined.

Add thawed cranberries to the food processor and pulse to combine with the other ingredients. Scrape down sides and pulse until thoroughly chopped but not puréed

Place a strainer over a bowl and dump salsa into the strainer to drain excess juice. Place salsa into a bowl.

Scoop cream cheese into a zip top plastic bag. Snip a 3/4 inch hole into a corner of the bag. Pipe about 1/2 teaspoon cream cheese mixture into tortilla chip scoops and place onto a serving tray.

Place about 1 teaspoon of cranberry salsa onto each chip on top of the cream cheese.

Use scissors to snip the remaining green onion into thin slices. Sprinkle the onions and orange zest over the chips. Serve immediately.

*Note: If using fresh cranberries in this recipe you will need to refrigerate the salsa for 2 to 4 hours before serving to allow the berries to absorb the sugar. Frozen berries are preferred for this recipe.

For more recipes and delicious food tips you can follow Shauna on Instagram @haveyourselfatime.