A delicious recipe for Vegan Lentil Tacos

Sharanya Raghunath is one impressive woman. Not only is she a full time scientist at Intermountain Healthcare, but she runs a food blog and mouth-watering IG account on the side! We loved having her here to share a recipe for vegan lentil tacos, one we gobbled up as quickly as she made it. Follow along bleow, and check out her social media www.boredscientistcooks.com IG @bored.scientist

Vegan Lentil Tacos

1 C Brown Lentils soaked in water for 4 hours
2-3 Tbs oil
1 bay leaf
2 Tsp coriander powder
2 Tsp cumin powder
2 Tsp of smoked paprika
Salt and Black pepper to taste*
1 Tbs of Grated Ginger
2 C broth
1 Tbs of soy sauce*
1 Tbs of balsamic vinegar*
1 C corn
1-2 Tsp of Cajun spice
1/2 white pepper
2 c of veggies (I used red pepper and broccoli)
1/2 Chopped Serrano (optional)
2 Tbs of Chopped Cilantro
Fresh lime wedges
Sliced Avocado
Sour Cream (optional)

