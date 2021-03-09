A delicious recipe for Vegan Lentil Tacos

Our fit friend Stef Iliff was back in studio today! She tells us that as a life coach one of the first things she helps her clients with is creating a morning routine, and why it's a vital step to achieve success. Every successful business owner, millionaire, life coach, author, entrepreneurs she has has met or interviewed on her podcast "Just Talking" all have one thing in common. They all have a morning routine!

Why is this beneficial? It sets the intention for the day. Allows you to be present. Allows you to connect to you. Creates the mindset for the day. Helps you make decisions that align to the highest version of you. Decreases negative and disempowering thoughts. Brings energy and positivity to you.

Creating A Routine. Create three things that you can do daily that help you grow your mind, connect to your soul, and move your body. To start the habit do these three things daily; once you have successfully created the morning habit you can add more to your routine. Options: prayer, journaling, meditation, gratitude list, stretching, dancing, yoga, movement, podcasts, audible, reading, video diary, etc.