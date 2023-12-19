- Wreaths can decorate your home or elevate your kitchen table, especially if you make this tasty Lingonberry Brie Crescent Wreath from Instagram influencer Lindy Davies. She says it’s the perfect holiday appetizer if you want something that is easy to make, looks fancy and tastes delicious! For more recipes from Lindy don’t forget to give her a like and follow:
- Lingonberry Brie Crescent Wreath
- Ingredients:
- 2 tubes of Pillsbury Crescent Rolls
- 1 8 oz round of Brie
- 1 jar of Lingonberries or cranberries (whatever you prefer)
- 1 cup of pistachios (cut into pieces)
- 2 rosemary sprigs
- 1 egg
- Sea salt
- Honey to drizzle
- Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400* F.
- Open the crescent cans & roll out the dough carefully. Cut out the triangles along the perforated edges. Place all triangles to the side.
- Prepare the filling. Cut Brie into medium slices, chop the pistachios, remove rosemary sprigs from stems & roughly cut them as well.
- Place a small bowl in the middle of a lined baking sheet. Place the dough triangles around the bowl, with short side towards the bowl. Overlap each triangle halfway & go all the way around the bowl to create a star shape. Tuck the last triangle partly under the first one so each triangle will halfway overlap the next.
- Add the filling, start with the lingonberry sauce. Spoon onto the inner circle.
- Add the Brie pieces & make two rows stacked on top of each other.
- Sprinkle 3/4 of your pistachios then rosemary, keeping a little extra for decorations.
- Sprinkle a little of salt.
- Carefully remove the bowl from the middle & place back any filling that might have fallen off.
- Fold the tips of each triangle towards the center & tuck the ends underneath. Keep going around until all pieces are tucked underneath & it shaped like a wreath.
- With a pastry brush add an egg wash on top of wreath.
- Sprinkle on some of the rosemary & salt.
- Bake the wreath for 15 mins, or until golden brown.
- Carefully transfer wreath to a serving platter.
- Sprinkle the rest of your pistachios, rosemary & and pinch of salt.
- If you desire, you can drizzle a tiny bit of honey on top.
