Executive Chef of Central Valley cafe Austin Buhler was in studio making the most delicious Swiss Onion Soup! Perfect cozy, comfort food as the weather starts to turn.

Hop on Instagram @chefaustinbuhler to follow along with all the tasty offerings Austin creates!

Swiss Onion Soup

Ingredients:

● 6 medium-sized sweet onions – thinly sliced

● ½ cup butter

● ½ cup flour

● 4 cups milk

● 2 cups heavy cream

● 2 cups chicken broth

● ½ tsp thyme

● Salt and pepper to taste

● 1 pound swiss cheese – shredded

● Croutons or sliced toasted crunchy bread

Instructions: 1. In a large heavy-bottomed pot, melt the butter. Add the thinly sliced onions and cook them on medium-low heat until they are soft & tender without browning them. 2. Add in the flour and cook for two more minutes. 3. Slowly add in the milk to prevent the flour mixture from clumping. Continue with adding the heavy cream & the chicken broth. 4. Bring the pot to a low simmer and cook for 10 – 15 until it thickens. 5. Add half the shredded swiss cheese. Simmer until the cheese has melted and the soup is nice & creamy. 6. Add in the thyme as well as salt and pepper to your liking. 7. Dish into oven same bowls or ramekins. Top with a few croutons or a slice of dry toasted bread. Top each bowl with a sprinkle of the shredded swiss cheese. 8. Place under your broiler and brown the cheese on top. 9. Carefully serve the soup. Remember the bowl will be very hot after coming out