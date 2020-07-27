A day in the Swell with Wandering Families

Chamaine Wollenzien of Wandering Families has us covered if we’re looking to get out of town but have no idea where to go, or what to do! A day in The Swell is the place to be. You can tailor your experience, there are kid-friendly activities, it’s affordable, and you can keep a safe social distance! Put her recommended spots on your to-do list, and follow her for more at: @wanderingfamilies


1. Millsite State Park or Joe’s Valley Reservoir: amazing water and vistas. Rent paddleboards, kayaks and jet skis from Big Mountain Lodge. On Tuesdays, there’s a deal of 2 jet ski rentals for under $100! 


2. Four wheeling: Black Dragon Trail has stream Crossings, vista views, bridges, a bit of extreme terrain. Rent from Big Mountain Lodge and they’ll give you 10% discount if mention Wandering Families!


3. Rochester Panel: incredible petroglyphs, even a rainbow and get drive almost to it with an easy .25 mi walk.


4. Cozy cabin stay: Big Mountain Lodge it’s a one stop shop with lodging, rentals, and food.


5. The Wedge: aka Little Grand Canyon. The views are stellar and can drive right to it! 

Deena Manzanares
