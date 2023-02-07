SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are looking for an original play to see this Valentine’s Day, we have the perfect show for you. Salt Lake Acting Company presents “Hairy and Sharri” a play written by Adrianne Dawes is a dark comedy show. It is extremely hilarious with few serious and dark moments. The story of “Hairy and Sherri” is all about an interracial couple living in gentrified East Austin. When they very graciously open their home to Ryshi, a 12-year-old former foster care youth with special needs. With this new addition to their family, they are confronted with the ugly realities of their marriage and “good” intentions.”

Today we got to sit down and talk with Vickie Washington the director of the show, Wendy Joseph, who plays Sherri, and David Knoell, who plays Hairy. The show shares an important message to love each other and respect everyone around you. This play is a great Valentine’s Day show since it is all about love.

This show provides a way for everyone to enjoy the show with different watching options. Including an ASL interpretive, an audio described performance, an open caption performance, and a sensory performance. It is previewing tonight but it will be opening on February 8th. For more information, specific performance times, tickets check out their social media and website.