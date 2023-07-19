SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- A Dang good Bakery located here in Salt Lake City, specializes in one-of-a-kind Vietnamese Sponge Cakes. Founded by Wendy Dang, The Dang Bakery is a one stop shop to discover all of your cake filled dreams. Featuring light airy cakes covered in whipped cream and decorated to impress. This bakery offers all natural ingredients, no preservatives or food coloring and just the perfect amount of sweetness!

Flavors available include vanilla, raspberry, matcha, chocolate, Vietnamese Coffee and Durian which is a best seller. Indulge in all of the yummy greatness at Dang Bakery and support your local businesses right here in Salt Lake City. For more information on cakes, how to order and where to find them, visit their instagram.