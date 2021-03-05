A dad reviews his baby, says 5/5 stars! Plus, we tricked Brian into putting what on his lips?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

In our second hour of table talk today, a dad is going viral on TikTok after reviewing his baby. See this hilarious and heartwarming video where he rates his baby 5/5 stars! Next, we talk about the babies born during COVID who are now approaching their first birthday, and how one mom has found the silver lining with experience motherhood with “the privilege of time”.

Keeping with our baby theme, we jump into a discussion on maternity leave. Why one mom says 12 weeks isn’t enough, and we compare that time frame with what other countries offer. Some are a year and beyond!

And finally, we trick Brian into putting a new kind of “chapstick” on his lips. What did he use? It’s at the end of the show below.

Happy Friday, everyone!