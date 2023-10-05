Kimberly Pettitt, local blogger of Kimberly Marie Lifestyle, showed us an easy cute yet spooky char-BOO-terie board! Using popcorn, grapes, strawberries, clementines, cheese crackers, ritz, nuts, pretzels both plain and chocolate covered, and Halloween cookies, we can’t wait to create our own for the next Halloween party!

Charcuteries are the perfect party appetizer or fun snack for people of all ages. Once you have all the supplies you need, it really only takes ten additional minutes to make it fun! In her ebook she shares five essential charcuterie tips for the perfect charcuterie every time.

Two crucial tips:

1 – Fill the space. This is the biggest mistake people make, so fill it up, and stack it up. If you’re concerned about left overs, find a smaller board.

2 – Extras. The extras are a key component of a professional looking charcuterie. They don’t have to be elaborate. It can be as simple as a skeleton hand, or perfectly placed spider ring.

PROMOTIONS: Use GTU5 for $5 off the Ebook price

