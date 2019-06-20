A cure to help you get a good night’s sleep

Are you struggling to get a good night’s sleep? Is your snoring not only keeping your partner up but you awake as well? Aubrey Angus, Clinic Director at Sound Sleep Medical stopped by GTU today to talk about this sleeping problem.

Snoring at night can not only be annoying but also health threatening and sometimes fatal. Many people don’t even know that they snore. Therefore, they are never diagnosed with sleep apnea, a disorder in which breathing starts and stops during sleep. Sleep apnea has been connected to heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes and also depression. It even causes about 38,000 deaths each year. This is a serious disorder and Sound Sleep Medical is the perfect resource.

Sound Sleep Medical specializes in providing oral appliance therapy for individuals suffering from sleep apnea. Oral appliances can often be used as an alternative to CPAP (an acronym for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machines. Oral appliances look similar to bleach trays or mouthpieces and are not connected to any type of external apparatus. They also don’t require masks that touch the face. These oral pieces have been tested and proven to be just as effective as CPAP machines. The great thing is that they are small, comfortable, and much easier to travel with.

If you’ve used a CPAP machine in the past but found it to be uncomfortable, an oral appliance from Sound Sleep Medical could be a better solution to your sleep apnea. They have locations in North Ogden, Provo, Sandy, St. George, Layton, Murray, and Lehi.

