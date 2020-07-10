A curbside performance, mountain yoga, outdoor market, and 80’s movies!

Summer isn’t cancelled, you just have to get creative. Here are four local businesses doing just that, to ensure you still have a wonderful summer full of adventure!



SB Dance -Curbside Theater Pickup

A traveling performance by SB Dance, one where they safely travel to you, outdoors! Get your art fix free with reservation (but do take care of the artists by considering a donation). Curbside Theater Pickup is a mobile, outdoor art munchie. It comes to you at home or another location in Utah’s Salt Lake and Summit Counties. The audience is safely distant from us and each other. The 5-minute show blends dance, movement, theater, and often live music. Best for adult sensibilities, from mature teens on up. This project is supported by arts grants and donations. https://sbdance.com/





Mountain Top Yoga

Tomorrow at 9 am at Snowbasin! Begin your Saturday by breathing in the fresh mountain air as you take a 15-minute scenic gondola ride to the top of the mountain, where you will find sunshine, cool breezes, and zen. Join the one-hour yoga class on the patio at Needles Lodge that will combine breath and posture to attain a state of mindfulness and an improved sense of well-being. Afterward, receive a healthy post-yoga juice. Plan on arriving twenty minutes before class to ensure timely arrival to the top.A limited amount of space will be available for each class and must be purchased online, in advance. Yoga will be offered by one-instruction in an outdoor, open-air setting with socially distanced spaces to ensure guest safety. Needles Gondola has daily sanitization initiatives in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each class will be one-hour with a limited amount of guests to ensure safety and offer a mindful experience. Classes will be held at Needles Lodge. Please bring your own mat and water. $25: Includes gondola ride and juice.

Purchase online and take your receipt to the ticket window when you arrive at check-in. snowbasin.com/the-mountain/summer-activities/mountain-top-yoga/





Create PC Outdoor Market

CreatePC is NOW Open! Taking proper precautions, and re-opening, with following all state protocols. Come by and support local. Thursday—Sunday 12-6pm. The Park City Summit County Arts Council’s retail gallery & studio space at 660 Main Street is now open! Introducing our Outdoor Market where artists will be working and selling their art on the patio every day we’re open through the summer. On Sundays Main Street is car-free, and we’re taking up the entire street with more artists booths and artwork activations like sidewalk chalk murals! 660 Main St, Park City, UT 84060

Jul 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm (Fri)Jul 11, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm (Sat)Jul 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm (Sun)Jul 16, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm (Thu)Jul 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm (Fri)Jul 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm (Sat)Jul 19, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm (Sun)Jul 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm (Thu)Jul 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm (Fri)Jul 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm (Sat)Jul 26, 2020 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm (Sun) createpc.org





Drive in Date Nights Cuddle-up at a classic drive-in on Wednesday nights for a unique outdoor adventure. Venture Out has teamed up with Olympus Hills Shopping Center to host our Back to the 80’s Drive-In movies this July. Don’t expect amazing cinematic experiences with Dolby sound and complete darkness. But you can expect good sound and a fun experience as you make yourself comfortable and cozy in your car with a cute date by your side. Each movie-buff in your car will get their own bag of popcorn, but stock up on other concession treats and drinks before you arrive. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 9pm, the week prior to the drive-in movie date. For example, tickets for the July 15th event will go on sale July 7th and so on for every movie in July. Space is very limited. $10 per vehicle, plus $5 per guest – Every Wednesday, July 8 to July 29 – Get tickets online one week prior to each show.

You can start arriving to park at 8:00pm. Parking attendants will direct you to your parking location. Please plan to arrive no later than 8:45pm to ensure we can get the movie started on time.

Grab something yummy the night of the movie from Olympus Hills Shopping Center. Stock up on concessions from Macey’s, visit Beaumont Bakery Cafe, Barbacoa, Citris Grill, Kobe Sushi, The Wing Coop or Rawtopia. Venture Out! Is proud to present our Back to the 80’s Drive-In Date Nights every Wednesday in July! #RallytheValley2020

https://ventureout.org/drivein