SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) A costume party is being held fundraising for a child with Down Syndrome diagnosed with leukemia. Her name is Nova Boots, and she’s a fighter.

Hyland Harper and Lacy Nielsen talked about this fundraiser. As a chance to come together and raise money for those suffering with leukemia, this fundraiser offers a bright spot of hope in a dark world for those who have been diagnosed. Being held on November 1st at Wadley Farms, the event will be fun, uniting, and beautiful. Starting at 5 p.m. this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Dress-up is encouraged, and Harper and Nielsen spoke of the importance of dressing up as your own power. It gives us the power we never knew we had, they said.

Make a difference and donate on their website or attend the event for the Heroes and Princesses Unite to Fight for Nova Fundraiser.

Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/unite-to-fight-for-nova?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/811627269868091