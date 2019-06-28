A corn shucking and cake cutting hack you need to try!

Corn shucking. We’ve all been there and spent countless minutes peeling each and every hair from the corn off so as to avoid it stringing between each tooth.

Surae had Ali and Brian both shuck an ear of corn, and they both did it the ‘traditional’ way. What surprised them was when she pulled her corn out of the microwave, cut the end off, and slipped it right out of the husk! Bonus, no hair in sight!

Have you tried this corn shucking hack? If not, you need to give it a go. It’s as simple as putting your entire ear of corn into the microwave for four minutes and wallah, magic!

After Surae showed her corn shucking hack, it was Brian’s turn. He came upon an Instagram account where the woman found an ingenious way to cut a tall birthday cake, without it falling apart!

All you need is a knife and cutting board! Watch and learn. We promise, you’ll never cut a cake the same again.