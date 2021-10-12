A contestant from The Voice performs an original song

Local musician, Michelle Moonshine, is here in the studio performing her original song Make You Mine. She’s no stranger to the music industry! She’s been writing and singing for the past 10 years and was even a contestant on The Voice!

Moonshine is a self-taught musician who writes and performs her own song and jokes that the type of music she plays is “up for debate.” She’s written about 40 songs which are all taken from her personal experience. Check out her performance above of Make You Mine as she compares it to the current housing crisis.

To watch her perform live, visit Moonshine’s website and follow her on Instagram & Facebook to see all the upcoming shows she has.