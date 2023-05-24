Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Every story needs to be told, and what better way than through a photograph? Cami Nelson is a local Utah photographer specializing in telling the profound stories of kids with special needs by capturing their beautiful souls through a lens.

Cami Nelson started her business in 2000 as a portrait photographer. She had always loved listening to people’s stories and getting to know them personally. As she started talking to various mothers with special needs children, she realized how hard it was to have their family photos taken.

Her idea was to offer a complimentary service so that everyone could afford to have their children’s photos taken. After providing these sessions and listening to people’s stories, she realized the strong force that drove her to do these sessions was ultimately to provide a comfortable place to have photos taken. She hopes families can bring their children in and feel safe knowing their kids can be themselves.

Cami Nelson offers free portrait sessions for kids with special needs twice a month. She rents a studio where they have 30 minutes for a shoot, and the recipients receive at least 20 beautiful digital images.

Find her endearing work by visiting https://www.westtenth.com/shop/ut/provo/camilynne-photography. Download the West Tenth app for 10% off when booking with Cami Nelson.