SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are looking for a unique activity this upcoming weekend, we have a cool show for you. This weekend in Salt Lake City at the Rose Wagner theater an original show called Air Bird is playing. This show is completely original when it comes to all the songs, dances, etc. So, this is your one opportunity to see it. Air Bird is an evening-length piece of performance art combing modern dance, music, and theater. Air bird explores themes of how we relate to others and the world, and how they affect our relationships with ourselves. Many of the creative team is a part of the LGBTQ community so they felt it was important to include those relationships in the show and be completely inclusive. It is funded by the Salt Lake Arts Council and RDT’s series.

Today we were joined by Nakita Rabbitt, co- artistic director, and two of the performers, Brianna Corbridge and Hunter Rowe. They came to talk about the show and why you should come see it. The hosts asked questions relating to the unique dancing and their favorite parts in the show.

The show runs from 7:30-9:00pm this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday April 28th, 29th and 30th. You can buy tickets online on the Salt Lake City Art Council’s website or in person at the Rose Wagner box office. The standard tickets are $20, the student tickets are $15, but they are also offering 20 donation-based tickets per show where you choose what you pay. To get the discount code, email: airbirdproject.slc@gmail.com or message them on Instagram.

At the end of the show, they did a dance from the air bird.