RevRoad project manager Paighton Moffitt, and co-founder and chief investment officer Amy Caldwell give the details of the RevRoad semi-annual entrepreneur competition. A sweat-equity partner for startups and entrepreneurs, this company empowers portfolio companies to maximize profitability, get to market faster, and create a solid foundation for their venture.

The entrepreneur competition is hosted to support the growth of the entrepreneur and startup community. Want to apply? Your company must be based in the United States, with the top 36 applicants competing at the in-person event on October 14, 2023 at UVU! The event will include: pitch competition, tradeshow, entertainment, lunch, and awards. The public is invited to attend to learn more about these rising companies.

The winner receives $15K cash! Other wins will include $5k, and various prizes.

Apply at ecomp.revroad.com by September 30 at midnight.