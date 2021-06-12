A comedy show that is bringing healing with laughter

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The topic of addiction isn’t typically a laughing matter but Benji Fucanan of the Gooden Center and Comedian Zane Helberg are changing that with the comedy show, “Live From Rehab”.

There is healing in laughter! We provide a safe and sober environment and form a connection to the audience; a way for people to relate to each other and say, Hey, I’ve been there too!” It’s a night with professional recovery comedians who know what it’s like to overcome addiction and realize there is laughter after the pain.

Find Benji Fucanan of the Gooden Center and Comedian Zane Helberg online.