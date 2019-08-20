A color from the 80’s is back!

- On Good Things Utah today – Who is going to strap on her dancing shoes for the next season of DWTS? Here’s a hint: she was a Bachelorette! Plus, what is the formula for sex appeal? Reagan has three things that you could do today to up your hotness level – and the color that is back in a big way for fall. Terracotta is showing up everywhere in paint colors and home decor. And speaking of fall, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is going to be on the menu at Starbucks earlier than ever before. Bye bye summer?
- And the great debate over how often to change your underwear is being tossed around again. Find out what the experts say is the “healthiest” for your body. And buying reusable maxi pads? Yep, it’s a new thing. Environmentalists love it, but what do you think of wash and wear pads?
-
And finally, Nicea is walking around in her Louboutins and Brian, Surae and Reagan are trying out the latest social media challenge. We definitely promise to have you laughing on a Tuesday – Hope you join us for today’s Good Things Utah!