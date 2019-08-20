A color from the 80’s is back!

Fall is fast approaching and if you're itching to get your remodeling project done before the holidays, Mike Ross from Granite City Interiors said his best advice is to start now!

If you're wanting to remodel your kitchen, you could be looking at about 4-6 weeks for custom or semi-custom cabinets. Though if you're going with stock, that's only about 10 days out. If the bathroom is your goal, tile alone could be the thing that sets you back on the timeline.