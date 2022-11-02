SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Cozy up with a coffee from the Buzzed Coffee Truck! Business partners since high school, Sierra Hibl and Dominic Oliver started the truck together. Buzzed coffee was taken over by Hibl and Oliver in January. Hibl talked about how she grew up surrounded by the coffee business.

Oliver said that the two planned to start their own coffee business until they saw that Buzzed was being sold. After familiarizing themselves with the truck and the following, they decided buying the truck was the best option for them.

Buzzed started a partnership with the Utah Humane Society, sponsoring a dog a month for adoption fees, spading and neutering costs, and even vaccinations they may need. Every month a new dog is posted onto their social media.

They also partner with Bakery 43, a local bakery in Salt Lake, as well as others such as Vosen’s and Dough Lady.

Support the community and get your coffee in one spot! Get 10% off when you mention Good Things Utah.

Website: buzzedcoffeecompany.com