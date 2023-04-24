SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Skate through the summer with Skaters Club! Today Jazmin Taula and Tee Andam joined us today to talk about why they started Skaters Club and their upcoming event this weekend.

Skaters Club was started because of the lack of community for adults who wanted to roller skate. Jazmin wanted to create a place where exclusively adults could come and bond with each other and meet people who shared similar interests.

This club usually meets once a month on the last Sunday of the month at Millcreek Commons. During their meet-ups, there are usually over a hundred roller skaters present having fun and showing off their skating abilities.

They have an event coming up on Sunday April 30th from 8pm-10pm for anyone over the age of 18, and from now on you can catch them on the last Sunday of every month. From 12pm-2pm today, Skaters Club is selling these tickets for a discount, so buy them now at theskatersclub.com. You can also find updates on their Instagram at @skatersclub.co.