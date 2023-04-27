SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) A big announcement was made on GTU this morning about FanX. Abigail Wright, partner of FanX shared that one loveable ’90s sitcom, ‘Saved By the Bell’ will have three stars at this year’s event. Mario Lopez, who portrayed AC Slater, Elizabeth Berkeley who played Jessie Spano and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played the main character Zach Morris will be headlining at FanX! The series was a smash hit among Gen X and Millenials in their youth. This is a can’t miss for fans of the show.

FanX will be running from Sept. 21-123. Tickets are available online at fanxsaltlake.com